Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category with overall AQI at 173

Delhi's air quality improved to 'Moderate' category on Nov 24. The Air Quality Index of the national capital stands at 173 today morning. The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered good, 100 to 200 as moderate, 200 to 300 as poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor.