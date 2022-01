Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 319

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' category from the 'poor' category on January 18. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the overall AQI stands at 319. Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida is in 'very poor' category with AQI at 341 while in Gurugram it is in the 'poor' category with AQI at 280.