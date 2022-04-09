Delhi records hottest day of year on April 08: IMD

Delhi recorded the hottest day of the year on April 08 with the mercury touching 41.6 degrees Celsius, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist RK Jenamani. “Delhi recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius yesterday. The severe heatwave will persist today and tomorrow after which there will be some relief. There is no chance of rain over large parts of India, particularly central and northwest parts in the next few days,” Jenamani added.