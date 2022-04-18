Delhi: Rapid Action Force, Police deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area

Following the stone-pelting incident in the Jahangirpuri area during ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 16, Rapid Action Force and Police on April 18 have been deployed for a strict vigil to prevent any mishappening and maintain law and order. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Mayank Bansal, on being asked if there was fresh stone-pelting in the area, said that Delhi Police will see the situation and then provide further information regarding the incident. 21 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.