Delhi Rape Case 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Delhis Nehru Vihar; Police Suspect Sexual Assault

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Ashish Mishra, said, "At around 8.40 p.m. last night, a PCR call was received regarding a nine-year-old minor girl found in an injured condition." "Upon reaching the location at Gali No. 2 in Nehru Vihar, the Dayalpur police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to hospital by her father," he added. "Our team also reached the hospital, where doctors, after the preliminary examination, declared her dead. Signs of sexual assault were found," he said. A case has been registered at Dayalpur police station under Sections 103(1), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with murder and Section 6 of the POCSO Act that deals with aggravated sexual assault, the police said.