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Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

Delhi Rains IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi As Torrential Rain Floods Roads

New Delhi: Torrential rainfall battered the national capital, recording the wettest August day of the year so far and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather alerts for Delhi-NCR. The sudden downpour inundated major arterial stretches including ITO, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, and Rohtak Road, slowing traffic to a crawl and leaving commuters stranded for hours. Major airlines issued travel advisories urging passengers to head to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early due to waterlogging along airport corridors, while Public Works Department (PWD) teams scrambled to clear flooded underpasses and fallen trees across the city.

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New Delhi: Torrential rainfall battered the national capital, recording the wettest August day of the year so far and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather alerts for Delhi-NCR. The sudden downpour inundated major arterial stretches including ITO, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, and Rohtak Road, slowing traffic to a crawl and leaving commuters stranded for hours. Major airlines issued travel advisories urging passengers to head to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early due to waterlogging along airport corridors, while Public Works Department (PWD) teams scrambled to clear flooded underpasses and fallen trees across the city.

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