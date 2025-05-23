Delhi Rains IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Delhi Kolkata; Heavy Downpour Disrupts Bengaluru; IMD Alert

Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Delhi, Kolkata; Heavy Downpour Disrupts Bengaluru; IMD Alert IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bengal | Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka, while Delhi and Tamil Nadu are under a yellow alert due to heavy rainfall. Bengaluru struggles with waterlogging and traffic jams, while Delhi witnessed heavy rain and hail Thursday night, leading to fallen trees and flight diversions — offering temporary relief from the heat. In West Bengal and Sikkim, scattered to widespread rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 50 kmph are expected between May 21–24. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar will get light to moderate rain from May 21–25. Kolkata IMD issued an orange alert for May 22, forecasting heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds in regions like Jhargram, West Midnapore, North & South 24 Parganas, and Nadia.