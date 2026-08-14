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Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Delhi Rains IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Delhi UP MP Odisha | Weather Update

Monsoon activity has intensified significantly across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across multiple regions in Northern, Central, Eastern, and Western India. The surge in rainfall is primarily driven by a Depression moving across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, alongside an active monsoon trough spanning across the sub-continent. High-risk zones include Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, while Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for widespread downpours and thunderstorms.

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    Monsoon activity has intensified significantly across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across multiple regions in Northern, Central, Eastern, and Western India. The surge in rainfall is primarily driven by a Depression moving across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, alongside an active monsoon trough spanning across the sub-continent. High-risk zones include Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, while Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for widespread downpours and thunderstorms.

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