Delhi Rains: Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Delhi; Waterlogging, Uprooted Trees, Traffic Chaos Heavy Rain & Storm Lash Delhi | Waterlogging, Flight Disruptions, Power Cuts Reported Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit Delhi early Sunday, causing major disruptions across the national capital. Streets in areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Nanakpura Underpass, and Chanakyapuri were severely waterlogged, leading to massive traffic snarls. Visuals from Delhi Cantt showed a bus and a car submerged at a flooded underpass. Trees were uprooted near Akbar Road due to the storm. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were impacted, with 49 flights diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am. A travel advisory was issued for passengers. Power outages were reported in several areas following an intense dust storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain.