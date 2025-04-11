Delhi Rain Thunderstorms And Rain Bring Long-Awaited Relief To NCR After Days Of Scorching Heat

After a week of intense heat, Delhi-NCR experienced light rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant. According to the IMD, the change is due to western disturbances affecting the north-western plains. Areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of central and south Delhi reported light rainfall and gusty winds. Delhi had recently recorded temperatures soaring above 40°C, marking the first major heatwave of the season. The IMD noted Delhi's minimum temperature at 25.9°C—5.9 degrees above the seasonal average. Light to moderate rain was earlier forecasted for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western UP due to an active western disturbance over the Western Himalayas.