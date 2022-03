Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurates sewer line in Najafgarh

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a sewer line in Goyla Vihar, under Chhawla PS, Najafgarh on March 06. "This 350 kilometer sewer line in Najafgarh will cover 76 colonies and villages; work will be completed within a year with an expense of Rs 400 crores," said Satyendar Jain.