Delhi: ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ all set to open on April 14

The ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ in Delhi, is all set to be inaugurated on April 14, informed Nripendra Misra, the Chairperson of the Executive Council of the Nehru Memorial Museum. He further informed that the contributions of all the Prime Ministers since the Independence have been showcased in this museum. “Prime Ministers' Sangrahalaya is all set to be inaugurated on April 14. This new museum has been integrated well with the existing Nehru museum. Have tried to justify contribution of all PMs since the Independence,” the chairperson said. “This Sangrahalaya (museum) is a 'Work in Progress'. Our last gallery showcases Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as the PM. The recent work tenure (of PM Modi since 2014) will also be worked upon soon,” he added.