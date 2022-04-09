Delhi: ‘Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya’ to be inaugurated on April 14

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya’, Museum of Prime Ministers will be inaugurated in Delhi on April 14. The Museum will showcase the work done by all the former Indian Prime Ministers. It will also include the erstwhile building of the Nehru Museum Building. It recognises the contribution of all PMs irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office, as per the vision of PM Modi. ‘Museum of PMs’ is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister. It is aimed at inspiring the younger generation of India about the leadership, and achievements of all former PMs.