Delhi Power Minister raises coal shortage issue says ‘only one day of coal available at power plants’

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on April 29 expressed his concerns over inadequate coal availability at power plants. “If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there is no issue. But if power plant shuts down it will be problematic in Delhi. There is coal shortage in country, should have 21-day coal backup, but at many power plants coal left for less than a day,” said Satyendar Jain, Delhi Power Minister.