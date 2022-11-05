Delhi Pollution BJP leader puts poster comparing Kejriwal with Hitler over smog

In a bizarre comparison among leaders, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga put up a poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Adolf Hitler in Delhi on November 05. The poster was put up outside the Delhi BJP Headquarters. Comparing smog-engulfed Delhi to Hitler’s ‘gas chamber’ killings, the leader called Kejriwal second to Hitler. “He turned Delhi into a gas chamber. People are dying of pollution but he is on political tourism,” the BJP leader said.