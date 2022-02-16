Delhi Police thwarted several terror incidents, says Amit Shah on 75th Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 16, during the Delhi Police Raising Day Parade in Delhi, lauded the work of the Delhi Police during the pandemic, and suggested them to prepare a roadmap for Delhi for the next five years. “Delhi Police not only did an exceptional job during the COVID-19 pandemic that is an inspiration for police jawans across the country but it also thwarted several terror incidents during this period,” the Home Minister said.“Delhi Police should prepare a roadmap for the next five years and also for the 25 years with well-defined goals,” he added.