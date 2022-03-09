Delhi Police takes more initiatives for women than any state police, says Rakesh Asthana

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner, interacted with around 50,000 women through a hybrid platform 'Tarangini' on March 08. During the event he said, “Delhi Police takes more initiatives for women than any state police. In all schemes for women, we try to keep common people together.” “As many as 127 Pink Booths have been set up with women police staff so that women can approach the police without any hesitation and share their concerns,” Rakesh Asthana added.