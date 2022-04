Delhi Police Special CP presents awards to policemen losing limbs for country

Ek Hi Rasta Trust heaped accolades on the Gallant Warriors of the Country with the Decoration Ceremony in Delhi titled "Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai Citizens' Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2022". On this occasion, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh presented awards to policemen who sacrificed their limbs for the country.