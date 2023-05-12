Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police Special CP attends “Citizens’ Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023”

An award ceremony titled as ‘Citizens Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023’ was organised by the Ek Hi Raasta Trust at Dr Ambedkar International Centre near Janpath Road, New Delhi. Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind graced the occasion as Chief Guest. On this occasion, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh and Special CP Robin Hibu presented awards to gallantry men and women from Armed Forces, Police, NDRF and distinguished individuals from civil society for their outstanding contribution to their profession. On the Occasion, a video song titled "Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai'' was also dedicated to all the men and women in uniform serving in the Armed and Non-Armed Forces of India. Speaking on the occasion, Special CP Sanjay Singh praised the notable work done by individuals on social and humanitarian aspects of society.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on this date, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.