Delhi Police sought 4 days of police remand in case under Arms Act: Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer

In a latest development in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra on June 10 informed that Delhi Police has sought 4 days of police remand in a case under Arms Act. “Lawrence Bishnoi’s 10-day police remand ended, Delhi Police sought 4 days of police remand in other case under Arms Act which we didn’t oppose. This case pertains to disclosure statement by co-accused in same case that Bishnoi supplied weapons,” he said.