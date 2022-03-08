Delhi Police sets up Pink Booth for sex workers at Shraddhanand Marg

Central District Delhi Police has set up a Pink Police Chowki at Shradhanand Marg. The chowki has been set up in order to help sex workers and empower them. A computer lab has been setup to make them employable. the basic aim of setting up the pink booth is to help sex workers to change their profession. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said, “There are a lot of sex workers in this area, our purpose is to provide vocational skills to women to make them employable. A computer lab has also been set up.”