Delhi Police seizes container transporting huge amount of illicit liquor

Delhi Police has seized a container transporting a huge amount of illicit liquor. The police team intercepted a container near Akshardham Metro Station which was coming from the CWG Village side. The container was being checked by the staff, meanwhile, two more persons came in a car claiming to be the custodian of the container. They claimed that the container carried mattresses and other raw materials. Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, said, “On thorough checking, it was found that there was a secret door which was opening from the back of the driver seat. Accordingly, this door was opened and found that it was full of illicit liquor. On checking, a total of 350 cartons of illicit liquor, including 75 cartons of beer cans were recovered from the secret storage of the container.” “On verification, the Haryana number plate displayed on the container was also found to be fake. The truck driver, the helper along with two other persons who were claiming themselves as the custodian of the container, were apprehended. They have been identified as Ram Karan Singh (Driver), Satpal Singh (Helper), Danny and Rupesh Gupta,” she added.