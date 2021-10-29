{"id":"2917546","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Police removes barricades at Tikri, Ghazipur borders","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On October 29, the Delhi Police began removing barricades put up along at Tikri and Ghazipur borders, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.\r\n“This is Sector 2 and 3. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened,” said DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.\r\n","summary":"On October 29, the Delhi Police began removing barricades put up along at Tikri and Ghazipur borders, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.\r\n“This is Sector 2 and 3. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened,” said DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.\r\n","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-police-removes-barricades-at-tikri-ghazipur-borders-2917546","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003017-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_19.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635496202","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917546"}