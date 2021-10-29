{"id":"2917546","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Police removes barricades at Tikri, Ghazipur borders","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On October 29, the Delhi Police began removing barricades put up along at Tikri and Ghazipur borders, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.\r

“This is Sector 2 and 3. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened,” said DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.\r

","summary":"On October 29, the Delhi Police began removing barricades put up along at Tikri and Ghazipur borders, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.\r

“This is Sector 2 and 3. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened,” said DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-police-removes-barricades-at-tikri-ghazipur-borders-2917546","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003017-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_19.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635496202","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 02:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917546"}