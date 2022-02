Delhi Police Raising Day: Women safety our utmost priority, says Rakesh Asthana

On the occasion of 75th Raising Day Parade ceremony, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that women safety is of utmost priority to the Delhi Police. “Women safety is of utmost priority to the Delhi Police. Our target is to increase the participation of women police personnel by 1/4 till 2025,” Asthana added.