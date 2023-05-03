Delhi Police raids over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana to nab criminals

Delhi Police on May 03 conducted raids and searches at over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana over persons connected to a criminal gang. Weapons, cash and illegal substances have been recovered from various places and some people have been detained. About Rs 20 lakhs have been recovered from a place from Delhi, apart from this, weapons have been recovered from Jhajjar and other places in Haryana. The search operation is underway. Delhi Police is collecting details of recoveries from other states.