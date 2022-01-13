Delhi Police personnel take precaution dose of COVID vaccination

Delhi Police personnel took their 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccination at the Police Headquarters in Delhi. A Special camp was organised on January 12 to administer COVID-19 'precaution dose' for Delhi Police. All ranks of Delhi Police officials have availed this facility. While organising the special camp COVID appropriate behaviour was strictly followed. Total 396 beneficiaries have been administered the 'precaution dose'. Similar Vaccination Camps will be organised at all Delhi Police Wellness Centres and COVID Care Centres across Delhi to ensure full coverage of all eligible personnel at the earliest.