Delhi Police organises 'Suraksha se Vikaas: Empowering the stakeholders' programme
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST
Delhi Police organised a Community Policing Programme 'Suraksha se Vikaas: Empowering the Stakeholders' at Rashtriya Swabhiman Khel Parisar, Pitampura, showcasing its various innovative schemes like Prahari- a force multiplier in the policing, Tejaswini- a women-centric safety and empowerment initiative, Masoom- nurturing children with tender heart, Parvaah- caring for the elderly and Yuva- empowering youth through skill development and employment that were undertaken in the district in the recent past through various activities of mimes, skits, films and demos. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Appreciating the efforts of police, CP Asthana reassured that Community Policing initiatives like these would definitely instil a sense of security in the minds of citizens and improve police and public relations.