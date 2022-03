Delhi Police organises All India Women's Karate Championship at Talkatora Stadium

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Delhi Police on March 07 organised an All India Women's Karate Championship at Talkatora Stadium. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma inaugurated the program. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 08 to acknowledge the women empowerment.