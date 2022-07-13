Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements for 'Kanwar Yatra'

As the 'Kanwar Yatra' is about to begin after almost 2 years, the Delhi Police is also bracing up ahead of the ‘Yatra’. East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Roojam Kashyap on July 12 elaborately informed about the arrangements that are being made for 'Kanwar Yatra'. “'Kanwar Yatra' is going to take place this year after 2019. We have made elaborate arrangements for the same. Ghazipur Border and Maharajpur Border are the two major entry points,” the DCP said.“We have 3 main roads on which we have made security arrangements. Apart from this, we have also made a contingency route,” she added.