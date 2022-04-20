Delhi Police maintaining peace, tranquillity in Jahangirpuri area: Special CP Dependra Pathak

While speaking on Law and Order situation in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak on April 20 assured of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area.“Law and order is totally under control. The situation is peaceful. We're maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area. We have adequate deployment. We are in touch with the citizens of the area to maintain peace,” the Special CP said.