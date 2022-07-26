Search icon
Delhi Police launches special drive to curb liquor consumption in public places

In a bid to curb crime and offenses due to liquor consumption, Delhi Police has launched a special drive against drunkards. During this drive, police took stringent action against 619 people who were found consuming alcohol in public places. Speaking about the drive, DCP Outer District, Sameer Sharma said, “Outer District of Delhi Police conducted a special drive to reduce public drinking, in which 619 people have been booked. This is to curb crimes due to alcohol consumption. We usually conduct this drive on weekends; will continue every week.”

