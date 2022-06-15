Delhi Police launches blood donation initiative 'Jeevan Dayini'

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, Delhi Police launched a blood donation initiative 'Jeevan Dayini' at Police Headquarters. The Blood Donors Association, AIIMS and the Indian Red Cross Society have joined Delhi Police in this initiative. Commissioner of Police, Delhi Rakesh Asthana, announced adoption of ‘Jeevan Dayini’ Blood Donation crusade by Delhi Police. On the occasion, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS was the chief guest and Dr. Vanshree Singh, Director Indian Red Cross Society was the Guest of Honour. CP, Delhi felicitated Blood Warriors of Delhi Police who have donated blood on multiple occasions. A dedicated mobile number 6828400400 was pronounced as Blood Donation Helpline and beneficiaries & volunteers can connect to this helpline through whatsapp & Telegram. Blood donation camps were also organised on this occasion in Police Headquarters, district and units offices as part of Delhi Police Jeevandayani wherein about 1300 police personnel donated blood.