Delhi Police held two for running online fake voter ID racket

Delhi Police arrested two people on December 21 for allegedly running a fake website voteridcard.ebharatseva.in Uttar Pradesh. Central Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan said, “Central Delhi Police has arrested 2 people of a gang who had created a fake website named voteridcard.ebharatseva.in. On this website, they took money from people to make and change voter ID cards and ran away with money.”