Delhi: Police Families Welfare Society celebrates Golden Jubilee ‘UPAAN’ at PHQ

Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) celebrated its Golden Jubilee ‘UPAAN’ at Delhi Police Headquarters. Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who was hosted by PFWS President Anu Asthana and Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The chief guest inaugurated "Swayam on Wheels'', the 1st PFWS Mobile Van and unveiled Dindaanii, a painting dedicated to PFWS efforts by renowned artist Sanjay Bhattacharya. On this occasion, aids were also distributed among Divyaang family members of PFWS. As a part of the celebrations, the PFWS organized a mega event on the day including cultural events performed by the talented wards of Delhi Police families. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that she hopes in the coming 50 years, the Delhi Police will remain resolute in ensuring a secure environment wherein girls and women can move around freely without any inhibition or fear. In the welcome address, CP Asthana said the relentless service of PFWS has been reflected in its growth from two centres initially to 10 centres across the city today. “It is a known fact that job of police personnel is stressful, yet all the issues from small to bigger ones like terrorism are handled 24 X 7 for safety & security of the capital,” he said. In her address, PFWS President Anu Asthana gave an outline of the Police Families Welfare Society activities and its evolution.