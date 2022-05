Delhi Police detains AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar during anti-encroachment drive in Kalyanpuri area

Delhi Development Authority carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Kalyanpuri area on May 18. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained by Delhi Police during the anti-encroachment drive in the area. “These people have valid documents, we will not them be treated unjustly,” AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said.