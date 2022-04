Delhi: Police deployment continues in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area

Police deployment on April 19 continued in the Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi. Violence erupted in the area on April 16 during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti. A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. Delhi Police said that they have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case.