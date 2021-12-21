Delhi Police Commissioner launches ‘Project Abhaya’ to ensure safety of girls

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on December 20 launched ‘Project Abhaya’ at Adarsh Stadium. ‘Project Abhaya’ aims to ensure safety and security of girls. ‘Abhaya’ means the one who is fearless. Delhi CP also launched ‘Abhaya’ booklet and unveiled the ‘Abhaya statue’. He also felicitated women police officers from the rank of Constable to Inspector for their excellent work. The Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Priyank Kanoongo was present at the event. ‘Project Abhaya’ is a joint initiative by Delhi Police and Shakti Foundation.