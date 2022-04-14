Delhi Police Commissioner launches plantation drive at PHQ

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) President Anu Asthana launched a plantation drive at PHQ complex. As part of the drive, 13 trees of "Madagascar Almond" were planted by all ranks officers of Delhi Police. Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) has been working relentlessly with zeal in this area and came forward with this plantation drive. This tree "Madagascar Almond" is from a family of strong, hardy species and it not only provides greenery, but also nourishes shrubs under its cover. The plantation has been divided into three zones, signifying the three pillars of policing, i.e., Shanti, Sewa & Nyay, with plants of white, yellow and red, respectively. On this occasion, CP Delhi presented a memento to Architect Swadheet Chaturvedi for his assistance in conceptualizing the landscaping and plantation design.