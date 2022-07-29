Search icon
Delhi Police Commissioner launches Netra Suraksha Camp

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, launched the Netra Suraksha Camp–India against Diabetes in association with Network-18 to fight against diabetic Retinopathy. Indian Women’s National Hockey Team Member Rani Rampal, was the Guest of Honour on this occasion. Apart from this Vaishali Iyer, Country Head Communications, Patient Engagement and CSR from Novartis India and Dr Ramasamy Kim, Vice President of VRSI also witnessed the event. Speaking on the occasion, CP Delhi emphasized upon the importance of physical fitness as well as his concern over the increased cases of diabetes among the Delhi Police officials. CP Delhi also conducted a plantation drive on the occasion of "Haryali Mahotsav" in the Parade Ground of New Police Lines.

