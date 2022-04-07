Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates Knowledge Centre at PHQ

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana inaugurated the Knowledge Centre at Police Headquarters. This Knowledge Centre has a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure that enables access to a wide variety of online resources in a user-friendly manner. This Centre presently has more than 3,000 books and publications related to various topics of policing such as law, forensics, technology, terrorism, etc. This is a facility that seeks to provide an enabling learning environment to the police personnel of all ranks by providing them access to a large variety of books, publications, journals, online resources and audio-visual content related to their areas of work as well as on general issues. Speaking on the occasion, the CP, Delhi appreciated the designing of the Knowledge Centre and hoped that it would serve as knowledge-cum-relaxation center. The joy of reading is incomparable to any other form of media, and growing use of internet or mobile-based content cannot be a replacement of reading, CP added.