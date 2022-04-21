Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates 'DP Active Fitness Centre' at PHQ

Commissioner of Police Delhi Rakesh Asthana inaugurated ‘DP Active Fitness Centre’ at Police Headquarters. After the inauguration, the senior officers inspected the various equipment installed in the Gym. It has certified fitness trainers and counsellors, including two physiotherapists and a dietician to advise the users. All-in-one Yoga Room offers Yoga as well as other group activities like aerobics, dance fitness, and HIIT, besides resistance core training material. Speaking on the occasion, the CP, Delhi emphasised upon the need for fitness amongst all ranks of the force so as to effectively meet the challenges of modern-day policing and give our best contribution towards keeping the city safe and secure. This facility will help them to work out at their convenient time and maintain a regular health routine. The family members and women officers can also avail the facilities of the health centre. Delhi Police plans to open more such fitness centres under the band of ‘DP Active’ in other Districts and Units for regular use by its personnel.