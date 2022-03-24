Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates cyber police station

Delhi Police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, inaugurated the new premises of Cyber Police Station at Model Town Police station Complex, for detection and prevention of cyber crimes. Newly constructed premises of Cyber PS includes facilities like modern work-stations for investigating officers equipped with high speed internet and data connectivity, latest computer hardwares and softwares, State-of-the-art forensic lab, and other facilities. The aim of this cyber police station is to deal with the complaints and cases related to cyber crime and to ensure quality investigations of such crimes. Speaking on the occasion, the Rakesh asthana underlined that the objective of opening Cyber Crime Police Stations in every district is to serve the citizens who fall prey to cyber fraud for prompt and quality investigation. All cyber crimes occurred in the jurisdiction of district will be reported at the Cyber Police Station. The CP, Delhi also felicitated 13 students of different schools for their performance in an Inter-School Debate Competition organized by North-West District on the topic “Internet is a Double Edged Sword”. The students were given cash rewards, commendation certificates and mementos.