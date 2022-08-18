Delhi Police busts two interstate gangs of auto-lifters

with the arrest of six auto lifters, Delhi police busted two Interstate Gangs of notorious Auto lifters of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab & UP.The police team received information that two persons namely Tarun Seoran and Kamal involved in car theft would come to Ghevra Mor, Delhi. Accordingly, police laid a trap at said place and arrested both the accused. After that, on the instance of Kamal, police also arrested Parvinder Singh with a stolen car. Along with this, Police team also busted another auto lifters racket and apprehended two people near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The accused were identified as Ashwani Mishra and Nafis. After that, police arrested their gang leader Ronak ali from sambhal of UP. During sustained interrogation, all the accused confessed that they had stolen only luxury cars from various parts of Delhi NCR and supplied them to various parts of the country. Police also recovered 13 stolen luxurious cars, a country-made pistol with live cartridges from their possession.