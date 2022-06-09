Delhi Police busts gang for duping people in pretext of providing govt jobs

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an alleged Fake Employment Racket for government jobs and arrested the accused. Accused have been identified as Rakesh Bhadana, Rohtash Kasana, Prakash Bhadana, Vinod Kumar and Yogesh. They have duped at least 30 people for about Rs 60 lakh in total. Accused Vinod Kumar, who runs a finance Business shop in Loni Ghaziabad used to choose victims who were ready to pay money to secure Government jobs and introduce them to accused Rakesh and others.Vinod used to introduce himself as an Advocate to the victims of Delhi region. They used to take money on the pretext of providing jobs in NDMC from gullible victims who were in desperate need of Jobs.Rakesh used to claim that he is the IAS officer in NDMC, having a good influence in NDMC. He used to collect the photographs and ID proofs of the victims and prepared fake appointment letters with the help of his associates. The police team conducted raids in Aurangabad Ristal, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused person. 9 fake IDs, 4 appointment letters, laptops and printers have been recovered from their possession.