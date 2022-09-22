Delhi Police busted Nakli Gaddi Gang

Delhi Police busted Nakli Gaddi Gang and arrested two accused namely, Gyasi Kashyap and Laxman. The gang used to target senior citizens and women and cheat their cash. Recently, the Police received a complaint, that one person had withdrawn Rs 30,000/- from his bank account. Suddenly, three unknown persons came and approached him by showing a bundle of Indian currency notes wrapped in a handkerchief with five hundred rupee notes inside. They wanted to deposit their Rs 2 lakh in the bank, and sought help from the complainant. Then they told the complainant to keep that money safe with him and give them some money so that they can go to their native village in Bihar. They fooled the complainant and took Rs 30,000/- from him by showing two fake Gaddi.