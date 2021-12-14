Delhi Police bust gang of auto lifters

Delhi Police has busted a gang of desperate auto lifters who used to steal scooty and bikes on the direction of one criminal Rohit. Rohit is an associate of notorious gangster Kala Jathedi and is presently lodged in a Tihar Jail in many murder cases. Four arrested accused includes one desperate criminal Rajesh who is also an active member of the Kala Jathedi gang. Stolen vehicles were used in the commission of various crimes like firing and extortion by gang members. Total 15 stolen vehicles, and one master key have been recovered from their possession. With their arrest, Delhi Police has claimed to have worked out 13 cases of auto theft and one case of robbery.