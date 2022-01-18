Delhi Police arrests two criminals with illegal weapons

The Delhi Police have arrested two criminals identified as Aarif and Md Sahil with two pistols and four live cartridges. During interrogation, they revealed the motive behind procuring weapons and plans to commit crime in the Outer District. Police are tracing the source of the weapon and their involvement in other crimes in the area. Police sources reveal that Aarif was found involved in a criminal case in the jurisdiction of Prem Nagar police station in Rohini. Further investigation is on.