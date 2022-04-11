Delhi police arrests two accused for selling adulterated ghee

Delhi Police has arrested two people from the outer district of the National Capital along with 1,250 kg of adulterated ghee. They were allegedly selling adulterated ghee in the original ghee packets of the other companies. The accused, identified as Ansul and Arjun, started the ghee supply unit in November 2021 after the COVID-19 lockdown. They were supplying the adulterated ghee in different parts of Delhi. The police informed that Arjun owned a factory and had employed his friends to refill the adulterated ghee in the packet of the other renowned companies. The other accused, Ansul, who runs a company named Balaji Trading, used to supply the packets in the market.