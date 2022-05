Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter after encounter, accused sustains leg injury

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on May 24 arrested Sandeep alias Basi, a sharpshooter of the Jitendra Gogi Deepak Boxer gang, after an encounter in Delhi. Sandeep sustained a leg injury, while a semi-automatic pistol was recovered from him. The accused was a wanted criminal who was also absconding and had multiple charges on him.