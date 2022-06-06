Delhi Police arrests rewarded criminal in alleged attempt to murder, robbery case

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a rewarded criminal identified as Imran in an alleged attempt to murder and robbery case. The accused Imran disclosed that around 8 years ago, he came to Sultanpuri, Delhi and tried many business ventures but didn’t get success. In the year 2016, he started working as a grain distributor in the Uttam Nagar area. Victim Nasruddin was also engaged in the same profession and soon they entered into a business rivalry. Since the victim, Nasruddin was making a lot of money and his own business was not flourishing as per his expectations, he harboured animosity towards Nasruddin. He warned the victim Nasruddin many times to stop doing grain business in the area of Uttam Nagar but he didn’t stop. Enraged by this, he conspired with one of his companions Kashim who attacked Nasruddin and stabbed him many times with a knife after entering his house late at night. He also robbed ₹ 75,000 from the house of the victim. After the incident, both accused Kasim and Imran went missing for about six years. They were declared Proclaimed Offenders in the year 2019. A cash reward of ₹ 10,000 was also announced upon his arrest.During the investigation, the Crime Branch received secret information that Imran is hiding at some location in Sultanpuri. On the basis of that, the police team raided his hiding place and apprehended him.